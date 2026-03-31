iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $127.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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