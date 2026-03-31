Polaris Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $9.65 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Polaris Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,653,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Polaris Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IVW opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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