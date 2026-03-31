Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medpace by 946,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.67.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $460.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.06 and its 200-day moving average is $537.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $628.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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