24,400 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 285.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

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About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

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