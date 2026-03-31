Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 335.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $384.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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