Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,647 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,726,000 after acquiring an additional 175,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 182,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,856 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,743.7% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $270.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $963,238. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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