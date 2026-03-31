Polianta Ltd Invests $223.95 Million in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,947,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 29.3% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 111,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,331,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.04.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.