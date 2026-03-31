Polianta Ltd Makes New $18.53 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,529,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,918,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,704,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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