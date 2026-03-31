J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 79,896 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,896 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.29 and a 52 week high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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