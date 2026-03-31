J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 28,183 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,183 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $293.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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