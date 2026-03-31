Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,518 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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