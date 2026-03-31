Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.86.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.71. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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