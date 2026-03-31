Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Diversified Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total value of $854,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $243.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $196.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.41 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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