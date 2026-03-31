Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 113,539 Shares of Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,539 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Grifols by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 385.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 109.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the second quarter valued at $95,000.

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Grifols Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRFS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grifols from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.30 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRFS

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, Inc (NASDAQ: GRFS) is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

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