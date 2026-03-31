Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tri Continental Corporation $TY

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TY. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tri Continental by 529.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Continental by 83.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Continental by 208.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tri Continental Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE TY opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Tri Continental Corporation has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $35.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

Tri Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri Continental

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2848 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and income. The firm offers investors access to a broad portfolio of securities through a single, actively managed vehicle listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TY.

The company’s core strategy centers on investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in North America, Europe and the Pacific Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

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