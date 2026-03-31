Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX Stock Position Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 236.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

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Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.42. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.75 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 165.37% and a negative return on equity of 206.62%. The business’s revenue was up 792.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,410 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $71,712.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,221.87. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $360,853.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,240.70. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,063 shares of company stock worth $628,332. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

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