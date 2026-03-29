Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

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Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

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Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) is a blank-check company incorporated in Delaware as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). It was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to pursue a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more target companies. Broadscale Acquisition operates under the rules and timelines governing SPACs, holding IPO proceeds in trust until a qualifying transaction is completed.

In its IPO, Broadscale Acquisition issued units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant.

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