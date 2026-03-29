Weil Company Inc. Acquires 18,799 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 915,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 432.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6%

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.