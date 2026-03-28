MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Bought by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,287 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 103.6% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP boosted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in MSCI by 12.6% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 209,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

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MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $522.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $626.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.56.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $518.95 per share, for a total transaction of $415,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at $775,231,900.65. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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