Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $3.85 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $450,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,568,656.74. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 92,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $8,363,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,079,323 shares in the company, valued at $187,305,415.84. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,340 shares of company stock worth $66,803,072. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Nasdaq to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

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Nasdaq Trading Down 2.7%

Nasdaq stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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