Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Seros Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Shopify Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SHOP opened at $111.85 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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