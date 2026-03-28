Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,697,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,162,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,652,000 after purchasing an additional 169,633 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 639,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,872,000 after purchasing an additional 157,284 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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