11,602 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO Bought by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 756.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

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Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

IDMO opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $60.44.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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