Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc $CALX

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,000. Calix comprises 1.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Calix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calix by 139.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on Calix in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Calix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Calix Trading Down 3.2%

Calix stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.27 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Calix had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 1.79%.Calix’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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