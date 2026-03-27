Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 222,726 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222,726 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 56,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy on MDT with a $120 price target, highlighting confidence in Medtronic’s multi?year growth story and tuck?in acquisition strategy, which supports upside expectations. Needham Reiterates Buy

Needham reaffirmed a Buy on MDT with a $120 price target, highlighting confidence in Medtronic’s multi?year growth story and tuck?in acquisition strategy, which supports upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: FDA expanded the indication for the OmniaSecure defibrillation lead to allow placement in the left bundle branch area, broadening use for conduction?system pacing and potentially increasing adoption in cardiac device procedures. OmniaSecure FDA Approval

FDA expanded the indication for the OmniaSecure defibrillation lead to allow placement in the left bundle branch area, broadening use for conduction?system pacing and potentially increasing adoption in cardiac device procedures. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its pain portfolio via a distribution agreement with Merit Medical to offer the FDA?cleared ViaVerte basivertebral nerve ablation system — a minimally invasive, implant?free option for chronic low?back pain that can drive incremental sales in pain management. ViaVerte Distribution Deal

Medtronic expanded its pain portfolio via a distribution agreement with Merit Medical to offer the FDA?cleared ViaVerte basivertebral nerve ablation system — a minimally invasive, implant?free option for chronic low?back pain that can drive incremental sales in pain management. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary reiterates the planned spin?off of Medtronic’s high?growth diabetes unit later this year — a strategic move investors view as value?unlocking by creating a pure?play diabetes company and a leaner core medtech business. Spin-Off Thesis

Market commentary reiterates the planned spin?off of Medtronic’s high?growth diabetes unit later this year — a strategic move investors view as value?unlocking by creating a pure?play diabetes company and a leaner core medtech business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and articles (Zacks, TipRanks, others) largely frame recent news as mixed but keep consensus sentiment constructive — analysts expect multi?year EPS growth despite the recent charge. Analyst Commentary

Analyst coverage and articles (Zacks, TipRanks, others) largely frame recent news as mixed but keep consensus sentiment constructive — analysts expect multi?year EPS growth despite the recent charge. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic cut FY?2026 guidance after taking a charge tied to MiniMed approval and private equity considerations; this near?term hit to earnings outlook is the primary reason shares are down as investors reassess short?term profitability. Guidance Cut / MiniMed Charge

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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