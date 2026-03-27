Quadratic Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,499,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 98.2% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $384,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

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Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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