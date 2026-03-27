Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,871,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,258,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 683,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,309,000 after purchasing an additional 679,709 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

SKE opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.17. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

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