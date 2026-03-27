Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SKE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
SKE opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.17. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
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