Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

BZAI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Blaize from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a research note on Wednesday.

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Key Blaize News

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blaize

Here are the key news stories impacting Blaize this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blaize during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blaize during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Blaize by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blaize in the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blaize in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blaize Stock Up 41.1%

NASDAQ:BZAI opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $194.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Blaize has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and develops hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications at the edge. The company’s core technology is centered on its proprietary Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture, which combines dataflow computing with a highly parallel matrix processing engine to deliver real-time AI inference with low power consumption. Blaize’s platform is aimed at customers seeking to deploy sophisticated AI workloads in environments where power efficiency, latency and form factor are critical.

The company offers a hardware portfolio that includes standalone GSP modules, PCIe cards and M.2 form-factor boards, alongside its Blaize AI software stack.

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