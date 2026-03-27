Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 231 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the February 26th total of 834 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance

Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

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About Airports of Thailand Public

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Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) is a state enterprise under the Thai Ministry of Transport, established in December 2002 when the country’s airport operations were corporatized from the former Department of Airports. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is charged with the development, management and operation of major international airports in Thailand, combining infrastructure investment with commercial and service activities to support both domestic and international air travel.

The company’s core business revolves around airport operations at seven facilities, including Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai and U-Tapao Rayong–Pattaya.

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