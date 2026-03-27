Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.9615.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. UBS Group set a $131.50 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

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Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRI opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real?time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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