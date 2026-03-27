First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised First Western Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th.

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Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

In related news, Director Scott C. Mitchell sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $76,144.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,935.08. This represents a 36.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $220,480.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $522,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1,470.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Western Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.76. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

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First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

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