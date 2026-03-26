Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Critical Contrast

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mingteng International and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A Mobileye Global -20.70% 0.21% 0.20%

Volatility & Risk

Mingteng International has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mingteng International and Mobileye Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mingteng International $10.12 million 0.16 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Mobileye Global $1.89 billion 3.08 -$392.00 million ($0.49) -14.14

Mingteng International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mingteng International and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mingteng International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mobileye Global 2 11 9 1 2.39

Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $15.89, suggesting a potential upside of 129.22%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Mingteng International.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats Mingteng International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mingteng International

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Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

About Mobileye Global

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Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

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