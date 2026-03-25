Ennis, Inc. (EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 4th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

Ennis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.

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Ennis Price Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. Ennis has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.50 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.01%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 34.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ennis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

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Ennis, Inc (NYSE: EBF) is a provider of print and related products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses and organizations across a variety of industries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ennis offers business forms, checks, manuals, labels, promotional signage and specialty packaging. The company also delivers e-commerce and software solutions that enable customers to manage orders, customize print jobs and streamline supply-chain processes through its integrated online platform.

Ennis’s core product offerings include continuous business forms, laser checks and security-enhanced documents, as well as graphic communications materials such as brochures, catalogs and direct-mail collateral.

Further Reading

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