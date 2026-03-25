Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 572,338 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,338 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

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