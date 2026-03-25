Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5665 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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