Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 27th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4002 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 36.1% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

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PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).

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