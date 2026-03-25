Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 27th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4002 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 36.1% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
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