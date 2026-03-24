Overbrook Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,000. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $362.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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