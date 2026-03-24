BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Price

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

HLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.53. 212,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.32. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $179.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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