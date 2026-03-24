Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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