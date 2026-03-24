6,311 Shares in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3,948.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 18,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.50. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $155.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $873,399.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,296.94. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $145,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,259.32. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock worth $2,789,020 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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