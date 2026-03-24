Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 10,960 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIE. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1,427.5% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 240,440 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 130,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 401,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.61.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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