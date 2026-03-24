Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lessened by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,280 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 5.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $235,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 428,970 shares of company stock valued at $142,585,321 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of AVGO opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.