Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 9.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 284,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 363,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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