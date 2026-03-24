Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 649,409 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,409 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,128,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

JNJ opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.91.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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