Head-To-Head Analysis: Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA)

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liminatus Pharma and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminatus Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00 Athira Pharma 1 1 2 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Athira Pharma has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Liminatus Pharma.

This table compares Liminatus Pharma and Athira Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -1.77 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$96.94 million ($9.68) -0.97

Liminatus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liminatus Pharma and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A Athira Pharma N/A -107.06% -89.89%

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Liminatus Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liminatus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company’s lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

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