Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Purchased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $281.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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