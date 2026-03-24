Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF $ADME is Park Place Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the quarter. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned 6.20% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

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Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ADME opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.79. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

About Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

Further Reading

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