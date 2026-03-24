Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 106,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 58,942 shares.The stock last traded at $12.3935 and had previously closed at $12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. Barclays raised Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zalando from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Zalando alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zalando

Zalando Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Zalando had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.