Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $22.0090. Approximately 12,356,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 17,750,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Trade Desk Trading Down 6.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business had revenue of $846.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

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