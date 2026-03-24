JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Price

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

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Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 589,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,890.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 173,255 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

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Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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